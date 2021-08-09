5 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $599,000

No expense spared on this custom Kaerek home! Mature landscaped front walk leads you to the oversized entry that invites you into the open concept layout of this beautiful home. You get pulled into a sun filled livingrm w/cozy fireplace that flows to dining area w/lots of windows & overlooks back patio & fenced yard. Just beyond is a spacious deluxe kitchen w/granite counters, stainless appliances, crown moulding cabinets, snack bar at large island & walk-in pantry. Mud room just off garage w/built in cubbies to catch & store everyday life. Lndry & addit office/play/formal dining round out main floor. Master suite boasts tray ceiling, his/hers closets, walk-in dual head shower, dual sinks & granite counters! LL has large rec, full bath, a 5th bedrm & loads of storage! Too much to mention