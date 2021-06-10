5 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $609,900

No need to wait for a new construction build! This Stunning custom home built in 2020 offers many upgrades and high end finishes. Plenty of room to entertain in the beautiful chef's kitchen w/ Smart SS appliances, granite counters, gorgeous wood cabinetry and large center island with extra seating overlooking the spacious great room surrounded by a wall of windows. The impressive wood and rod iron staircase leads upstairs to 4 large BDRMS including a master suite w/ trey ceilings, tile shower with dual shower heads and double vanity. The 3rd BDRM has it's on full bath. The main level has a 5th bedroom or flex room for office/den. Enjoy summer grilling on the large concrete patio, or sitting by the stone fire pit. You will appreciate the 4 car tandem garage. See home features document. View More