5 Bedroom Home in Old Mill Creek - $800,000

Beautiful brick home on 2.83 acres with master suite on the first floor including fireplace, sliders to deck, walk-in closet and marble bath. 2-story foyer. Vaulted family room with floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace framed by towering windows. Huge bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths. Kitchen has center island, top-quality appliances, bar area servicing the family room. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Also, gathering room sized loft. The first floor study is panelled in rich wood, hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Gorgeous! French doors open to the vaulted living room. The first floor 5th bedroom has it's own full bath in a private wing of the home. (closet is used open with shelving) A composite deck runs across the entire back of the home and will accommodate large get-togethers. The backyard backs to the white fenced bridle trails. Circular driveway. 3 Car Garage. Finished basement includes billiard/game area with a sit-down oak bar that's a work of art. Also, a den area and eating area, a full bath and a FULL KITCHEN! Perfect for a live-in situation. Dining room with tray ceiling. Owners are preparing the home.