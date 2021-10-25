5 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $329,900

DESIRABLE PLEASANT PRAIRIE HOME!! This 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home has a LOT to Offer! Main Flr Offers an Open Atmosphere as it Flows from the Liv Rm with Updated Stone Fireplace, Cathedral Ceiling, and Current Colors, on into the Kitchen w/Huge Island, An Abundance of Wood Cabinetry, and ALL Appl Stay! Sliders to Covered Deck is Top of the Line! Grill All Year Round! Mstr BR w/WIC & Private Full BA! BRs 2 & 3 are Very Spacious with Ceiling Fans! Full Remodeled Bath! All New Doors & Trim! All New Hadwd Flrs! L-Lev Features Fam Rm w/Unique Walls, Pool Table, & Lndry Rm w/W&D! Also BRs 4 & 5 w/Built In Shelves! Storage Rm Too! Full BA#3 with Cer Tile & Cedar! Huge Det D-Thru Gar 24x30 w/Heat & Insulation! 2 Tier Deck w/Pergola, 2 Sheds, Firepit, Fenced Yard & Gorgeous Perennials! Must See!