5 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $329,900

DESIRABLE PLEASANT PRAIRIE HOME!! This 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home has a LOT to Offer! Main Floor Offers an Open Atmosphere as it Flows from the Living Room with Updated Stone Fireplace, Cathedral Ceiling, and Current Colors, on into the Kitchen with Huge Island, An Abundance of Wood Cabinetry, and ALL Appliances Stay! Sliders to Covered Deck is Top of the Line! Grill All Year Round! Master Bedroom On Suite Features Walk-In Closet, and Private Full Bath! Bedrooms 2 & 3 are Very Spacious with Ceiling Fans! Full Remodeled Bath! All New Doors & Trim! All New Hardwood Floors! Lower Level Features Family Room with Unique Walls, a Pool Table for your Entertainment, and Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer! Also Bedrooms 4 and 5 with Built In Shelves! Storage Room Too! Full Bath #3 with Ceramic Tile and Cedar Ceiling & Walls! Simply Gorgeous throughout! Huge Detached Drive-Thru Garage is 24 x 30 with Heat & Insulation! 2 Tier Deck, Pergola on Deck, and 2 Sheds behind the Garage, along with a Firepit, Fenced Yard, and Beautiful Perennials!! 2018 Roof on House and Garage! City Sewer and Well Water with New Pressure Tank in 2009. 200 Amp CB Elec! Side Apron Parking and Beautiful Blacktop Drive! This home is Solid!! You will LOVE!!