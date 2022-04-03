5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $1,500

2 Beds on main level, 4 Beds upstairs. So Many Closets!1 Bathroom. Large Living Room and Formal Dining Room.Kitchen features Stainless refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer. No Stairs for laundry!Rear enclosed porch for storage/indoor patio table.Just blocks from Lake Michigan, front porch and a large deck off the back overlooking the rear partially fenced yard!For a showing, click on CONTACT US and fill out your information to be scheduled for the next available showing.Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities including water, lawn/leaf and snow care.Renter's Insurance is REQUIRED, NO pets, and NO smoking.ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification$25 Application fee. CASH NOT ACCEPTED.