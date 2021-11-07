 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $131,500

5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $131,500

5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $131,500

This Beautiful Colonial home situated across from West Park. The traditional big front porch welcomes you into a big living room. Recently updated main and upper bathroom, deck, fence, freshly paint throughout. Features a large dining room to entertain your family and friends for the holidays!! Great location close to downtown, restruants, shopping and lake front.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert