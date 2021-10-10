5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $134,000

New Updates as of 10/7/2021! Too many to list. Have to see!! Super Spacious home perfect for someone/family looking for a place to stretch out and enjoy the many updates this great home has to offer. Sit on your spacious shaded porch and enjoy the park conveniently located across the street. Just a couple blocks from our bustling downtown area where you can enjoy the many shops and restaurants . Not to mention, our beautiful lake front just a few blocks away! YOU have to see the many updates the owner has made! SOME UPDATES INCLUDE: Newly renovated BA upper and lower, deck , fence, security locks on both doors, chandelier, hardware and faucet BA, brand new $4,400 LG Refrigerator , Fresh paint throughout and much more. MUST SEE We would love to show you what seller has done! Come see!