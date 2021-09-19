 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

Super Spacious home perfect for someone/family looking for a place to stretch out and enjoy the many updates this great home has to offer. Sit on your spacious shaded porch and enjoy the park conveniently located across the street. Just a couple blocks from our bustling downtown area where you can enjoy the many shops and restaurants . Not to mention, our beautiful lake front just a few blocks away! YOU have to see the many updates the owner has made! UPDATES INCLUDE: deck , fence, security locks on both doors, chandelier, hardware and faucet BA, New flooring BR, brand new $4,400 LG Refrigerator , Fresh paint throughout ... MUST SEE ... This home is ready for you to enjoy!

