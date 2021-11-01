5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $289,900

Wow! Come see this Beautifully updated and well maintained Bi-Level home located in the sought-after Arlington Heights Caledonia neighborhood only a few short blocks from Lake Michigan while it lasts! With this home offering an open flowing main floor concept, beamed vaulted ceilings and a fully enclosed back yard it has substantial space inside and out for hosting all events. From beautiful natural hardwood floors, new carpet and laminate flooring throughout, granite counter tops, newly painted interior and other recent updates this Gallant Fox Ln. home is the perfect move-in ready option with no additional work needed. The 5-bedroom 2 full bath home is sure to provide you the comfortable space for hosting and living. Come view this home today, as it won't last long!