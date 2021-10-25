 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $399,900

This perfectly sized Caledonia home has so much to offer: Conveniently located on Maple Park, walking distance to Wind Point lighthouse & Lake Michigan, walkable neighborhood w/sidewalks, NO HOA fees, municipal water. Deluxe Master Suite with ceramic tile walk-in open air dual shower, cathedral ceilings, & DUAL walk-in closets. Upper bedrooms ALL have walk-in closets, large double vanity upper bathroom, huge laundry room with pedestal washer & dryer located on the 2nd floor. Expansive kitchen with view of gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, raised panel cabinets & crown molding. LARGE WALK-IN pantry, flush radius snack bar island & Hi-Def counters, 6-panel pine interior doors. Finished lower level w/egress windows, family room, guest suite including full bath plus lots of storage.

