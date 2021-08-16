5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $419,900

Welcome home! No high builder costs, remodeling, or contractors. Move right in. You can be just the second owner of this spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story home. Expansive kitchen with raised panel cabinets & crown moulding. Large pantry, flush radius snack bar island & Hi-Def Counters, six-panel pine interior doors. Deluxe Master Suite with ceramic tile walk-in open air shower with dual shower heads, cathedral ceilings, & dual walk-in closets. Everything is turnkey including the finished lower level with family room and full bath/bedroom guest suite or 5th bedroom. Huge laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor near the bedrooms. No neighbors to the south and only steps away from Maple Park. Well maintained with lots of storage space and great for entertaining.