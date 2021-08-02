5 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $397,000

Welcome to 3003 Monterey Lane where your new Chapter begins. This 2 story home has so much to offer from the privacy of a cul-de sac location backing to a premium Midline Golf Course location, to a pond connected to a tee box as well as a green. No long drives will end up in your yard. You will be impressed from the moment you walk in the door. Nicely appointed home with an open feel. The kitchen has a bounty of 42" beautiful cabinets, a double oven, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, an Island with seating as well as a breakfast nook overlooking the back yard. The spacious family room is open to the kitchen with a lovely fireplace and open to the 2nd floor. You will love entertaining in the formal dining room. The 1st floor office overlooks the yard and the golf course. The dual staircases leads you to the 2nd floor. 4 spacious bedrooms including a Master Suite that is spectacular. Master bath has a Whirlpool Tub, double sinks and lots of sunshine. As for the basement, it has great finished space as well as a 5th bedroom and wonderful playroom. The rec room has a brand new Bar with table space. There is also a great area for storage. Out in back, you will find a 2 level brick paver patio overlooking the pond with a firepit on the lower level. It is one of the largest lots in the subdivision. The home is equipped with Google Nest smart home products See this home today. You will not be disappointed.