Amazing home located on the 9th hole of Midlane Country Club with access to community pool and club house. Come see the best model & floor plan in Midlane Estates! This home has it all with over $200K in updates and almost 5,000 sf of finished living space showcasing a newly remodeled basement w/in-law arrangement. Once inside, you'll be awed by the 2-story foyer, living & family room. The main level boasts 9' ceilings, custom arches, 1st floor office & recently constructed sunroom. Updated kitchen & baths throughout, plus 1st floor laundry room! Upstairs offers a luxurious master suite, his/her own upgraded walk-in closets & spacious private bath plus 3 other ample sized bedrooms. The lower level features a kitchen, luxury bathroom, bedroom, huge living room, and 2 storage rooms. Serene backyard boasts professional landscaping, patio, and waterfall feature. Other upgrades include Generac Whole House Generator, $5,500 security system (cameras, smart locks, smoke/CO2, CCTV), custom garage & Gator Lift, custom blinds/window treatments, and much more. Full list of upgrades attached to listing and hard copies available at property. Don't forget to check out the virtual tour!
5 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $492,000
