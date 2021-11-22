5 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $565,000

This is the home you have been waiting for, with a 1st floor master bedroom suite! Custom, all brick, one-owner home located on 1.28 acres with a secluded green view feel. The main level features gracious entertaining spaces: 2 story foyer, vaulted living room with a 2-story fireplace with french glass doors leading into a grand dining room with built-in serving station space and wet bar, home office with built-ins, large kitchen with island, cooktop, Thermador Convection thermal double oven, Sub-Zero wide Fridge/freezer, eat-in space, and an abundance of quality cherry cabinetry including a large pantry cabinet and soft-pull drawers. Nine foot ceilings on main level. Additional storage space over garage - attic accessible from 2nd level. Large master bedroom suite on 1st floor, with U shaped walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom w/whirlpool tub, sep shower, 2 sinks, and water closet; a perfect retreat. Upstairs you'll find 3 additional bedrooms, a Jack-n-Jill bath, a second hall bath, and an expansive 4th bedroom set up as a hobby room with large island. The lower level features a family room with 2-sided fireplace, wet bar, an additional bedroom with full bath & huge closet space, theater/media room, currently set up with a small recording studio, and 20x15 cement patio. Security system, 4 car garage, wired for sound in many rooms, . Utility updates: 2nd furnace 11/2021, 1st furnace 3/2017, 2nd a/c 7/2016, H2O Heater 9/2017, 1 humidifier 5/2020. Beautiful area with a touch of country living, yet convenient to 94/41 and N Green Bay Rd for commuting. Includes Cinch Home Warranty! Come see it today before it's gone!