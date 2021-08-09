 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $899,999

Truly you can have it all. Spectacular 15 acres with pond, gazebo and custom home. Main level, living rm/dining rm, hardwood floors, 2-story brick fireplace, timber frame cathedral ceiling, kitchen with granite counters, backsplash and island. Sun rm with stunning views of property. Master suite with cathedral ceiling, palatial windows & French doors open to private Trex deck. English lower level with custom built-ins & bar, fireplace, full bath and pet walk-out ramp to large pet yard. Horses welcomed, separate barn/garage or storage for all your toys. Award-winning schools. Great location, easy access to O'Hare, Midway, Waukegan National Airports and highways going everywhere. Property can be subdivided, 5 acre parcel with lovely home and separate 10 acre parcel. Property already zoned AG, Call listing broker for info regarding tax reduction options. Enjoy the good life.

