THIS 5 BEDROOM HOME IS A GEM IN DISGUISE !!!! SOLD AS IS !!!! HOME OFFERS OVER 1700 SQ. FT., 2 FURNACES, 2 AIR CONDITIONERS, A DETACHED 2 1/2 CAR GARAGE AND FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT!!! THIS HOUSE HAS TONS OF POTENTIAL !!!! A MUST SEE !!!
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $115,000
