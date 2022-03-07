5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $176,800

Built is 2003, this 1254 square foot home is nearly twice the sixe with a fully finished lower level featuring a large family room, wetbar, and two additional sleeping areas. This light, bright, and sunny house features a two car attached garage and is ready to move into. Hardwood floors are in great condition! Property sold as-is. Seller will not provide termite or survey. Taxes prorated at 100%. Buyer responsibe for all inspection(s) and / or repairs. Property must remain on the market for ten (10) days before the seller will review and / all offers. All room sizes are approximate.