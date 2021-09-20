 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $189,995

HURRY-Come see your next home! 5 bedroom and 2 full bath home with large 2 1/2 car garage, 3 bedrooms on 1st floor and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. 2 full bathrooms are absolutely stunning! Home has new furnace, new central air, new hot water heater and finished basement. Plenty of room for your whole family! Motivated Seller, Bring us an offer!

