5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $199,000

Seller is requesting highest and best offers be submitted no later then by 11/15/2021 at 8:00p.m. CST. A must see! This exceptionally clean, five-bedroom, bi-level home has been completely renovated and is move in ready. The open concept kitchen with dine in area is complete with new stainless steel appliances and boasts plenty of cupboard space for ample storage. In addition to the kitchen, dining and large entry, the upper level has three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The lower level contains a large living area with an additional two bedrooms and another full bathroom with tiled shower. The laundry room has a utility sink and washer and dryer hook up. This home boasts tile floor throughout for easy clean up and gives a beautiful uniform look to the home. The lovely, large backyard is fenced on three sides with room for a garden and outdoor activities galore. Property is being sold AS IS.