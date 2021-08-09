 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $199,995

Come see your next home before it's gone! 5 bedroom and 2 full bath home with large 2 1/2 car garage, 3 bedrooms on 1st floor and 2 bedrooms on the second floor. 2 full bathrooms are absolutely stunning! Home has new furnace, new central air, new hot water heater and finished basement. Plenty of room for your whole family!

