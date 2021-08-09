CUTE AS A BUTTON ON THE OUTSIDE! BUT DON'T BE DECIEVED...GIANT THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES!!!! This home is much bigger than it appears!! Tremendous living space inside! Plenty of natural light throughout - and lots of room to spread out for quiet time or to gather together for family time. Living room will hold all of your comfy furniture! Wood Laminate flooring!! Completely open to the exceptionally large kitchen - SS appliances - plenty of cabinets - kitchen island - AND A LARGE PANTRY!! This combined area will accommodate even your largest family gatherings!!! AND you have options - additional LARGE room off kitchen could be Dining Room or Family Room - however it works for you. TWO MAIN FLOOR bedrooms! Previous owner converted 3rd Main Floor bedroom to a laundry room - but could easily be changed back if needed! FULL AND 1/2 BATH ON MAIN AS WELL!!! Two HUGE bedrooms upstairs! You will be able to fit not only your biggest bed but office furniture, comfy chair and TV - LOTS of closet space!!! The entire home is freshly painted in neutral colors!!! Those family gatherings? Easily move to the large back yard out French Doors from kitchen or from Family/Dining Room!! Near a bird sanctuary, a park, and shopping!! This home is perfect for your growing family for years to come! Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $214,900
