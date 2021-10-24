5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $225,000

Charming five bedroom, two bath home in fantastic location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and more! Gleaming hardwood floors and open floor plan throughout the main level! Generously sized living room graced with cozy fireplace and opens up to the dining room and kitchen. Open dining room perfect for hosting guests! Gourmet kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, and recessed lighting. Three large bedrooms and a shared bath adorn the main level. Full finished basement provides additional living space with open rec space, two bedrooms, full bath and abundant storage space! Enjoy the backyard with lush landscaping and brick paver patio with pergola!