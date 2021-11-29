5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $257,900

Freshly Rehabbed 5 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Ranch backing to the 11th Tee Box of the Bonnie Brook Golf Course. Just about everything here is new! New Kitchen - New Bathrooms - New Electric - New Plumbing - New Flooring - New Paint. Hardwood flooring throughout most of main floor. 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom on the main floor. Large living room with tons of natural light from large windows. Dining room overlooks yard & golf course. Brand new galley kitchen with quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. New HGTV-quality bathrooms. Bedrooms 4 & 5 with 2nd full bathroom in the finished basement. Basement family room. 1-car detached garage. Come visit your new home today!