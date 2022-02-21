5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $260,000

BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF GOLF COURSE ON 3/4 ACRE WITH 4 CAR GARAGE.PARTIAL FIN WALK-OUT BASEMENT WITH POSSIBLE 2 EXTRA BEDROOMS, BATH. CHILD PLAYHOUSE IN YARD.FLORIDA ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO DECK. COUNTRY SETTING .LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM. 2 FIREPLACES FAMILY ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY AND LARGE DECK! CALL NOW TO SET AN APPOINTMENT THIS ONE WILL GO FAST. NEEDS UPDATING BUT IS PRICED TO SELL!