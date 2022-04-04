 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $295,000

5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $295,000

BONNIE BROOK CUSTOM HOME. GORGEOUS INTERIOR,FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN, DINING ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR LEADING TO A LARGE DECK, FAMILY ROOM SECOND FLOOR WITH FIREPLACE, MASTER BDRM W/SITTING ROOM, SCREENED-IN PORCH FOR YOUR SUMMER GATHERINGS & FENCED YARD, VERY LARGE BACK YARD, LARGE HOME W/ PLENTY OF ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY. FRONT & BACK ENTRANCES TO PROPERTY. PERENIALS THROUGHOUT YARD WITH FRUIT TREES. CLOSE TO STORES,TRAIN STATION AND RESTAURANTS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert