5 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $439,000

Meticulously maintained home in sought after Wind Meadows subdivision located in a quiet cul-de-sac on .39 acres. So much room for your family in this 3,150 sq. ft. home featuring: large kitchen with custom cabinetry & patio door from dinette leading to patio, dining room, family room, and living room w/ FP, 1/2 BA, den and mudroom room ALL on first floor. Upstairs you will find 5 BD and 2 full BA including spacious master suite complete with walk-in closet, large wardrobe closet and attached bath. There is so much storage in this home! Lower level is ready for your finishing ideas. Furnace/CA 2013, Roof/gutters 2020, painted exterior 2021, painted interior-22. Enjoy use of Wind Meadows outdoor pool, clubhouse & tennis courts included in HOA fees. Enjoy walking paths & lagoon.