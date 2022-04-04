 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $439,000

5 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $439,000

Meticulously maintained home in sought after Wind Meadows subdivision located in a quiet cul-de-sac on .39 acres. So much room for your family in this 3,150 sq. ft. home featuring: large kitchen with custom cabinetry & patio door from dinette leading to patio, dining room, family room, and living room w/ FP, 1/2 BA, den and mudroom room ALL on first floor. Upstairs you will find 5 BD and 2 full BA including spacious master suite complete with walk-in closet, large wardrobe closet and attached bath. There is so much storage in this home! Lower level is ready for your finishing ideas. Furnace/CA 2013, Roof/gutters 2020, painted exterior 2021, painted interior-22. Enjoy use of Wind Meadows outdoor pool, clubhouse & tennis courts included in HOA fees. Enjoy walking paths & lagoon.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert