5 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $274,900

SPRAWLING BRICK RANCH ON DEAD END STREET! Honey Stop the Car! This Solid Brick Ranch Features over 3,900 Finished Square Feet!!! Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen with Stylish Stainless Steel Hood and Appliances, plus New Granite Tops, Tiled Backsplash, Ceramic Floors, and Pantry Closet! Eat In Kitchen with New Slider to Heated Sun Room!! Formal Dining Room with Vaulted Ceiling, and Sunken Living Room with Warm Fireplace (Gas)! Both with Gleaming Hardwood Floors! Main Floor Master On-Suite with Remodeled Bath and Walk-in Closet! Two More Spacious Bedrooms on the Main Floor plus a 2nd Full Bath Featuring a Large Soaker Tub! Main Floor Laundry Room! Downstairs Features a Rec Room, Family Room, Two More Bedrooms and Full Bath #3! Plus a Storage/Mechanical Room AND an Office! Plenty of Room here for the Growing Family! Enter your Backyard Paradise with Full Fenced Yard, Deck and Shed! 2-1/2 Car Attached Garage Freshly Painted! Basketball Hoop on Asphalt Drive with Brick Paver Patio! New Roof was a Complete Tear Off approx. 5 years ago! Trane Furnace! 2011 A/C! Well & Septic and 200Amp Elec CB Panel! This home is Solid and You will NOT be disappointed! Funderburk Built and Ready to Show!