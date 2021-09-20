5 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $339,900

EXCEPTIONAL HOME WITH NATURE PRESERVE AND POND VIEWS, HOME THEATER, AND 5 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IS NOW AVAILABLE! This Stunning Two-Story Features 9 Foot Ceilings, Open Concept, and Real Hardwood Floors throughout! Enter the Beveled and Leaded Glass Doorway to a Warm and Welcoming Two-Story Foyer with Gorgeous Custom Balcony Rail and Staircase! Formal Living Room with Warm Fireplace on 18' Tall Wall (Gas Log System in Place for Convenience!). Extra Large Eat-In Kitchen with LED Can Lights and Island, Walk-In Pantry, (All Appliances Stay) Abundant Counter Space and Cabinets! Main Floor has a Bedroom (being used as Den currently) and Full Bath - Perfect for Elders! Sun Room (could be Din Rm too!) is a Lovely Space with Sunny Tall Transom Windows and The Views, Shared With Kitchen, And Comfy Family Dining Space! Upstairs Features Loft (Currently Home Office), and Master On Suite Bath Features Soaking Tub, Dual Sinks, Sep Shower, Ceramic Tile Floors, and a HUGE Custom Walk-In Closet! Thoughtful Upstairs Laundry Room with Washer, Dryer, and Built-In Ironing Board. Bedrooms 3 & 4 are Upstairs with a 3rd Full Bath!! Cozy Full Basement has 8' Ceilings, 110" Projection Home Theater, Plush Carpeting, Zoned & Dimmable Recessed LED, and Accent Lighting, additional Bedroom and Full Bath, and spacious unfinished hobby room! Backyard Features Breathtaking Views & Landscaping! Two-Level Deck with Wrap-Around Stairs perfect for Relaxing and Entertaining, Backing up to Serene Nature Preserve and Stocked Pond Spanning 6 Lots! Then Imagine Owning This Home With the 1,100 Sq Ft Heated Open Span 5 Car Attached Garage, Room for Cars/Boats/Bikes/Jet Skis, Projects AND Yard Equipment, also Stubbed for Gas Generator! Roof 6 Years New - Complete Tear Off! Hot Water Heater New in 2019! This Home will Amaze you! Plus Located on Low Traveled Street, Close to Commuter Train, and Easy Reach to Pleasant Prairie, Gurnee, Chicago, and Milwaukee. Impeccably Maintained, Pet Free and Smoke Free since Built! Video Tour is Must See, Then Book Your Showing! MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. HIGHEST & BEST CALLED FOR BY 8PM SUNDAY NIGHT, 8/29/21.