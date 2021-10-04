This one has it all... spacious rooms, look-out finished basement, huge private yard backing to mature trees and third card garage. Walk into two- story foyer overlooking rooms from every angle with tall ceilings and large windows. Tons of natural sunlight and open floorplan is sure to please. Cozy living room with fireplace and separate dining room or office space with French doors. Nicely appointed eat-in kitchen with pantry, granite counters, breakfast bar and an abundance of cabinets and counter space overlooks the family room and backyard. Stunning staircase leads to master suite offering walk in closet with closet organizers and updated private bathroom spa. 3 more large bedrooms, shared bathroom, and bonus loft space. 2nd floor hallway has hardwood floors for low maintenance. Finished English basement offers a huge recreation area, bar, 5th bedroom with private bathroom. So much home to offer on an amazing lot! Newer roof, gutters and garage doors.
5 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $339,900
