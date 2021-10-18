 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $174,900

5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $174,900

5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $174,900

GREAT LOCATION!!! DEAD END STREET!! This 5 Bedroom - 2-1/2 Bath Raised Ranch Features Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout! Living Room and Open Atmosphere to the Dining Room! Sliders to Deck! The Kitchen Features Loads of Oak Cabinetry, Backsplash All 4 Appliances Stay, and includes a Pantry Closet!! Master Suite with 1/2 Bath plus 2 More Bedrooms on the Main Floor. Lower Level Features a Family Room, and 2 More Bedrooms plus Laundry Room! Huge Fenced Yard! Two Tier Deck! 2-1/2 Car Detached Garage. Won't Last in this Market!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert