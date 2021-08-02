 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $179,900

What a great updated & move in ready home! This 5 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms has plenty of space. Dry bar with granite counter top, glass shelving in basement. Fun built in play house in basement to enjoy. HUGE no maintenance composite deck for your summer fun. Fenced in yard with storage shed. Great opportunity in Zion and close drive to the lake!

