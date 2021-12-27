BRICK EXTRA LARGE CORNER LOT,3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR WITH JACK AND JILL BATH,2 BEDROOMS IN BASEMENT WITH EGRESS WINDOWS,AND FULL BATH, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM ,DINING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM,NEW CARPET IN BASEMENT.FENCED IN CORNER LOT CONCRETE SLAB TO BUILD A 2 CAR GARAGE,
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $189,000
-
- Updated
