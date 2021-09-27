5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $200,000

Nice Raised Ranch featuring five(5) bedrooms two(2) full baths newer construction with over 2200 square feet of living space. Main level consist of living room, dining room, kitchen, three(3) bedrooms and one full bathroom. Lower level consist of 4th and 5th bedrooms, family room, full bathroom and laundry room with walk out to two and a half car attached garage. Ideal for a large family.............. ***** A must see****