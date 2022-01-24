 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $205,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $205,000

5 BDRMS 2 BTHS. ADDITIONAL ROOMS OR DEN/OFFICE IN BSMNT. TWO CAR GARAGE. OPEN ENTRY W/ TWO CLOSETS /CERAMIC FLR/OAK RAILS. HUGE KITCH W/LOADS OF CABINETS. NEWER LESS THAN A YEAR OLD APPLIANCE. TOUCH-LESS STAINLESS STEEL FAUCET IN KITCHEN SINK. DINING AREA W/ SLIDERS LEADS TO DECK. MSTR ENTRY TO BATH. CERAMIC FLRS IN KIT & BTHS. MASSIVE FAMILY RM W/CLNG FAN. LG LNDRY RM W/SINK. SEC SYS. FULLY FENCED YARD & BSKTB RIM. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! SHPNG,TRAIN,LAKE, EXC BIKING TRAIL. QUICK CLOSING! BRING OFFERS! MASTER BEDROOM SET TO STAY. OWNED BY LISTING BROKER.

