LARGE RAISED RANCH FEATURING 5 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. HOME FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT IN 2/2022 AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING INSTALLED THROUGHOUT IN 2/2022. UPPER LEVEL INCLUDE A BIG LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS/COUNTER SPACE, DINING ROOM, THREE NICE SIZE BEDROOMS AND SHARED MASTER BATHROOM. LOWER LEVEL IS VERY SPACIOUS WITH A FAMILY ROOM BIG ENOUGH TO BE TWO ROOMS, 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM, AND LAUNDRY ROOM THAT LEADS TO THE TWO & HALF CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. HOME HAS PLENTY OF WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHT. TAXES DO NOT RELECT A HOMEOWNER EXEMPTION. THIS HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER. MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE NOW!
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $205,000
