5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $206,000

2476 sq. ft. in this home with five bedrooms and two baths. Foyer has two large coat closets and tile flooring. Very spacious kitchen with all appliances, tile flooring, and breakfast bar. Living room large enough to hold a sectional sofa and big screen TV. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, plus it is attached to the upper hall bath. (door also from hallway) Lower level has a family room with the two more bedrooms. Full bath with tile flooring. Many ceiling fans and freshly painted. New carpet through out. Large utility room connects to the garage. Missing door on order, will be installed as soon as it comes in.