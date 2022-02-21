Gorgeous 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms tri-level on wooded lot in superb Zion location! Main level features sundrenched living room, eat-in kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and loads of counter and cabinet space. Primary bedroom + 2 additional guest bedrooms and ENORMOUS full shared hallway bath also located on the main level! Next, head downstairs to the finished lower level which offers a spacious family room great for entertaining and your very own full-service bar! WOW! The lower level is also home to 2 two queen-sized bedrooms, full bath and laundry + storage. Oversized backyard with deck, attached 2 -Car Garage, shopping, parks, entertainment and so much more within minutes of this beauty! This home is an absolute Must see! Schedule your showings today!
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New owners, who opened their own PlaySpace in Kenosha after being inspired by Nest Playspace in Racine, will take over and rebrand at 505 Sixth St.
History will be made in April when a woman will be elected as Kenosha County executive for the first time.
It’s kind of like the anticipation of Christmas!
The Pleasant Prairie Police Department has announced the death of retired village police dog Echo.
Surveillance of a residence by Kenosha Police, followed by a search warrant later that morning, has led to felony drug and child neglect charg…
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Two teenage boys from Burlington were still in the hospital Sunday as state and county police investigators worked to determine what caused a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Fish Hatchery Road.
A 42-year-old Kenosha man faces a number of criminal charges, including a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a…
A 31-year-old Kenosha woman faces two felony charges after she was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing another woman.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police are seeking two men who walked out with boxes containing 14 pairs of shoes from a store in the Premium Outlets Thursday.