5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $210,000

Gorgeous 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms tri-level on wooded lot in superb Zion location! Main level features sundrenched living room, eat-in kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and loads of counter and cabinet space. Primary bedroom + 2 additional guest bedrooms and ENORMOUS full shared hallway bath also located on the main level! Next, head downstairs to the finished lower level which offers a spacious family room great for entertaining and your very own full-service bar! WOW! The lower level is also home to 2 two queen-sized bedrooms, full bath and laundry + storage. Oversized backyard with deck, attached 2 -Car Garage, shopping, parks, entertainment and so much more within minutes of this beauty! This home is an absolute Must see! Schedule your showings today!