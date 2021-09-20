5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $219,000

Where can you find a five bedroom home as large as this? Has full baths on each level. All rooms are very spacious. Living room and family room will hold a sectional sofa and big screen TV's without a problem. Ceiling fans and extra ceiling lights through out. Freshly painted with new carpet in bedrooms. Utility area has plenty of space for storage. Outside building is 20 X12 with concrete floor for whatever you need. Room should you want to build a garage in this large yard. In the mean time blacktop drive offers plenty of space to park. Need the space? Then this is for you.