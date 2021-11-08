5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $245,000

Beautiful Raised Ranch features 5 Bedrooms first floor bedrooms have laminated floors,2 Bathrooms, living room with laminated floors, ample kitchen with eating area for your big family reunions, family rooms lower level, all interior doors are new, brand new siding, some windows are new, all windows have screen, 2 car garage also with heater, central air, newer water heater, deck for family to enjoy nature, nothing to do but move in........