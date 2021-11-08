 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $245,000

5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $245,000

5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $245,000

Beautiful Raised Ranch features 5 Bedrooms first floor bedrooms have laminated floors,2 Bathrooms, living room with laminated floors, ample kitchen with eating area for your big family reunions, family rooms lower level, all interior doors are new, brand new siding, some windows are new, all windows have screen, 2 car garage also with heater, central air, newer water heater, deck for family to enjoy nature, nothing to do but move in........

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert