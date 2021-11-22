5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $269,900

Stunning 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms home in Sunset Ridge Subdivision of Zion. Combined sundrenched Living and Dining Room upon entry, Eat- In Kitchen with sliders to private deck and backyard plus family room great for entertaining. Laundry and Powder room also conveniently located on the main level. Second level boasts master bedroom with private bath, 3 additional generous sized guest bedrooms and full shared hallway bath. Next, head downstairs to the finished basement with recreation room and wet bar, a fantastic place for hosting family and friends for the holidays! Game room, Full shared hallway bath and additional guest bedroom or office space located on the lower level. Close proximity to shopping, easy interstate access and so much more!! This home has it all!!