5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $289,900

You'll love what this handsome home on a premium lot has to offer. The home backs up to wetlands, and has several flowering plants on the property. The back yard is fenced and features a custom concrete patio and storage shed. There are ceiling fans throughout the home, the finished basement is stubbed for a bathroom, and there's plenty of storage space. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and private bath with tub and separate shower.

