5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $289,900

PROPOSED NEW CONSTRUCTION BY REPUTABLE BUILDER HAMMOCK CONSTRUCTION - Can't find what you are looking for out there? Why not consider building? This Raised Ranch offers 5 Bedrooms, and 2 Full Baths, PLUS a 2 Car Garage!! Living Room highlighted by Vaulted Ceilings, and Gleaming Luxury Vinyl Floors throughout (Carpet Choice also available and is standard in Bedrooms, Hallway, and Family Rm) Open Atmosphere to Gourmet Kitchen with Convenient Breakfast Bar~ includes Trendy Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Doors on Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Sink, Ceramic Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances all included!! Master On-Suite with Private Luxurious Shared Master Bath, and Walk-In Closet?? 4 More Bedrooms and a Family Room too! Plus all Baths include Towel Bars already!) - plenty of room for the Large Family!! Beautiful White Trim Package with Raised 6 Panel Doors (Oak also available). Laundry Room Features Washer & Dryer hookup with Fiberglass Laundry Tub! Spacious Backyard and comes with 8x6 Wood Deck with Stairs!! Still time to Pick your own Color scheme!! Craftsman 2x6 Construction with House Wrap. R-25 Insulation on Walls, and R49 in the Ceilings/Attic!! Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding too! Vinyl Thermopane Low E Windows & Patio Door! Asphalt Driveway, Concrete Stoop & Sidewalk to Drive, and Grade/Grass Seed Planted! Furnace is 90% Efficient as well as Hot Water Heater! Upgraded Light Fixtures throughout! Architectural 30 Year Shingled Roof along with Aluminum Soffit & Fascia and Aluminum Gutters & Downspouts!! Electronic Garage Door Opener! One Year Builder Warranty also included! Plus we have other Lots to choose from! Contact Listing Agent for Details! Too many inclusions to list!! Comes with this vacant parcel too at this price!! You can't beat this deal!! Why buy old when you can have EVERYTHING NEW NEW NEW!!! You won't have to do anything to your home for years to come, so pack your bags!! Approximately 4 Months from Contract Signing to Occupancy and Maybe Sooner!
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $289,900
