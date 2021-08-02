 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $315,000

Beautiful home located in Shepherds Crossing. First floor features open kitchen to family room, formal dining, living room and half bath. Second floor features 4 bedrooms each with walk-in closets, two full bathrooms and laundry. Storage space galore! Fully finished basement with large windows allowing so much light. An additional bedroom and full bathroom. Two car garage and a fenced in backyard!

