5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $329,900

Over 3,200 sq/ft of updated living space in this 5 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home with 3 car garage. The main level offers a large kitchen with a sizeable island, granite counters and ss appliances, separate dining room, spacious living room, family room with fireplace, huge laundry room and powder room. Sliders off the kitchen lead to a private deck and large yard backing to a pond and greenspace. Upstairs are 5 bedrooms all with walk-in closets and 3 updated full bathrooms. The cavernous master has a massive ensuite with walk-in shower, large soaker tub and new dual sink vanity. The full basement offers tons of storage space or could be finished for additional living space. All new flooring, painting and lighting throughout. Park conveniently located across the street.