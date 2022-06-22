52nd annual Bristol Progress Days to be celebrated July 8-10

The 52nd annual Bristol Progress days is set to be held July 8 through July 10 this year.

The three-day celebration started in 1969 after Nichol's father wanted to find a way to celebrate the positive aspects of the community.

"It was designed and thought of by my father, who was the town chairman, and the head of the recreation board, Don Wienke," said Carol Nichols, treasurer of Bristol Progress Days Inc. "They decided there should be some kind of weekend for the town to get together and have a good time."

This year's events will feature all the same traditions as years prior including fastpitch softball, carnival rides and a parade.

The tentative schedule includes:

Friday, July 8, 2022

6:30 p.m. -- Fastpitch softball tournament begins at Hansen Park, located at 8600 200th Ave. The beer tent will also be open and music will be provided by Kris Sampson.

7 p.m. -- Coronation Banquet at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. The crowning of Miss Bristol, the award ceremony for Outstanding Citizen and Junior Outstanding citizen and the acknowledgement of a corporate sponsor will be held during the banquet. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 9th, 2022

Fastpitch tournament continues throughout the day

7 a.m. -- 5K run, starts at Bristol Village Hall

7:15 a.m. -- 1.5 mile walk, starts at Bristol Village Hall

9:00 a.m. -- Volleyball Tournament

11:00 a.m. -- Pedal Pull Contest in West Pavilion, registration starts at 10:30 a.m.

1:00-4:00 p.m. -- Free games for kids

6:00 p.m. -- Pie Eating Contest. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

7:00 p.m. -- Ping Pong Ball Drop

8:00 p.m. -- Music by Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane in the beer tent

Sunday, July 10th 2022

Fastpitch tournament continues all day

12:30 p.m. -- The Candy Parade through Bristol begins, starting at HWY 45 and 82nd Street and ending at the park

2:30 p.m. -- Live Auction in West Pavilion

5:00 – 7:30 p.m. -- Big Balloon Tycoon. Balloon artists will make balloon art for children

5:30 p.m. -- TRIP performs in the beer tent

7:00 p.m. -- Raffle for Brunswick Air Hockey table

8:30 p.m. -- Raffle ticket drawing

Fireworks at Dusk

