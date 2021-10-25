6 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $355,000

This stylish and dramatic custom built 5+ bedroom home is located on the Fairway of Antioch Golf Course. The 2 story home has beautiful views of rolling hills, evergreens & trees that screen the backyard for privacy. The home offers luxury living at an affordable price. Beautiful hardwood floors, neutral decor, newer granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island, high ceilings, sky lites and beautiful cabinets, plus a generous size pantry are just a few of the amenities in this home. The spacious kitchen table area is surrounded by views of the golf course and opens up to a soaring 2 story Great room w/high window and sky lights that overlook the golf course. The brick fireplace w/gas starter adds additional warmth to the space along with a bar for entertainment. A loft overlooking the Great room adds charm and drama. The first floor master bedroom suite welcomes you home thru double entry doors. Relax and enjoy the adjoining library/den. The large sunny master bathroom has dual sink-vanity, whirlpool tub, private commode and shower space & roomy walk-in closet. There is a 1st floor laundry & storage closet for vacuum cleaner and cleaning supplies, not to mention plenty of closet space thru-out the home. A spacious foyer greets your guest and a half bath complete the first floor. The upper level of the home offers three large bedrooms (any one of these can be the second master bedroom) double vanity hall bath w/private tub shower space. The home was updated to provide a second furnace and air conditioner for dual heating and cooling comfort. The basement is complete with a large recreation room and newer theater room for at home enjoyment, plus bedroom five and six and a full bathroom with shower stall. Outside enjoy the surroundings on your oversized deck and brick paved patio with fire pit addition. Antioch is complete with parks, recreation areas, lakes, nearby shopping, restaurants & more. Come see all this lovely home and community have to offer!!
6 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Local girl, 12, rushed younger kids to safety as gunfire erupted outside Kenosha gas station Friday; Police still investigating
When gunfire broke out Friday afternoon at a local gas station, 12-year-old Yamelli Oshkeshequoam acted quickly, rushing her 9-year-old brothe…
Wilmot Union High School teachers, staff majority casts vote of no confidence in School Board; Board President blames morale issues on 'outside agitators"
WILMOT — A majority of Wilmot Union High School teachers and staff members have cast a vote of “no confidence” in the School Board, according …
WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect …
Kenosha Police said the shooting that left three people dead and two seriously injured late Tuesday night in a normally quiet north-side neigh…
Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on t…
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.
“Initially I said, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ It was so low,” said a Racine woman. “I got the camera, I could zoom in on the camera and I could tell it wasn’t a plane.”
- Updated
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.