Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with over 2400 square feet. This home is Impeccable and Very Spacious!! Modern open kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances with an abundance of cabinetry, center island, breakfast bar, pantry and adjoining eating area. Beautiful formal living and dining room. 4 generous sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor, including the master suite with recessed lighting and private bathroom w/soaker tub. Finished lower level with 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom & rec room. Lovely backyard with huge patio, perfect for entertaining and spending family time. This Home WILL IMPRESS!!!
6 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $325,000
