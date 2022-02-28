Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with over 2400 square feet. This home is Impeccable and Very Spacious!! Modern open kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances with an abundance of cabinetry, center island, breakfast bar, pantry and adjoining eating area. Beautiful formal living and dining room. 4 generous sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor, including the master suite with recessed lighting and private bathroom w/soaker tub. Finished lower level with 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom & rec room. Lovely backyard with huge patio, perfect for entertaining and spending family time. This Home WILL IMPRESS!!!
6 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $325,000
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 51-year-old Kenosha County man died as a result of injuries sustained in an industrial accident Thursday morning, police said.
WATCH NOW: Kenosha shoppers line up as early as 5 a.m. to try and get rare Squishmallow toy plush collectables
Dozens of shoppers, ranging from young kids to adults, lined up outside RK News Hallmark, 5914B 75th Street, first thing Saturday morning, som…
A prostitution sting last week by detectives and undercover female officers with the Kenosha Police Department led to 19 citations, as well as…
The city’s Licenses and Permits Committee voted Thursday to recommend the revocation of Coins Sports Bar’s liquor licenses.
The Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously to end its mask mandate on March 28, with face coverings to become optional for all, includ…
It will be a busy week for City of Kenosha alderpersons and commissioners.
Two Kenosha women are in custody in connection with a Feb. 9 attempted homicide in the early-morning hours following a fight that’s alleged to…
A package that later was determined to contain 22.1 grams of ketamine from Great Britain and bound for Kenosha led to four criminal charges, i…
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.