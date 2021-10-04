6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $799,900

UNBELIEVABLE! This hobby farm is in the perfect location...country setting but so close to the interstate! Executive custom ranch w/upgrades galore! 6600 sf of living space! Soaring ceilings in great rm w/wood burning stove, gorgeous HW floors, dining area, HUGE kitchen w/double oven & a ton of cabs w/2 pantries. Large primary bed w/walk in closet, bath w/double sinks, sep tub & shower. Office, 3 guest beds (1 no closet). Upstairs bonus area w/5th bedroom, bonus room w/pool table & wet bar. Walk out basement has full mother in law suite w/kitchen, dining rm, living rm, full bath, 2 bedrooms. Even a chair lift to go upstairs. In floor heat on main & lower levels w/zoned heating in each room. 2.x6 construction with no expense spared. All of this on 10 acres in A2 zoning in an unbelievable location. Outbuilding w/5 stalls, tack room, water, the list goes on and on!